The 50-day winter challenge to help more people return home from hospital is showing promising results, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has said.
Health boards and local authorities used a 10-point action plan to reduce the overall numbers of people who experience discharge delays and to reduce the length of delays overall as part of the challenge from the Welsh Government, which provided £19m to support the scheme.
It targeted the 25 per cent of people with the longest hospital discharge delays and ensured appropriate plans were in place to support their discharge.
Latest figures show December was the fourth successive month where the number of hospital discharge delays fell, while there has been a 14 per cent improvement in delays since March 2024.