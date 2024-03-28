The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was launched to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on the new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, with the Cambrian News regularly updating readers on the target as challenges were undertaken and money raised in a bid to make the new unit a reality. The fundraising target of £500,000 was met in just 10 months. One in two people across Wales will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime; it is a condition which sadly affects nearly all families. More than 60 people a week receive vital anti-cancer treatment at Bronglais Hospital, a total of around 300 people across the region.