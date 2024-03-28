HEALTH chiefs have confirmed that work will begin on a new chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital in May.
Following years of fundraising by communities across mid Wales, Hywel Dda University Health Board has confirmed that building work on the new Chemotherapy Day Unit (CDU) at Bronglais Hospital will start in May.
The project will deliver significant enhancements in care and experience for Hywel Dda patients.
Peter Skitt, Hywel Dda’s Ceredigion County Director and project director for the development of the new unit, said: “I’m delighted that we will soon realise our ambition for Bronglais Hospital to have a fit-for-purpose unit for cancer patients.
“We have overcome a short delay, and with support from our staff, the Hywel Dda Health Charities, our Board members and our building contractor, building work will soon start.
"I expect the new £3 million unit to be ready to welcome its first patients next year.”
The budget for the development has been under pressure because of rapidly rising material costs.
However, with careful planning and budgeting, the health board is now on-track to nearly double the floor space available for treatment and staff areas to 600 square metres.
Peter Skitt added: “The project will remodel part of the existing floor area and repurpose accommodation to ensure it meets the needs of staff and patients to deliver a modern and welcoming facility.
“Finally, we owe a huge thank you to the tireless fundraising efforts of our charitable supporters, many of whom are our own staff or members of our Ceredigion, south Gwynedd and Powys communities.
“Their commitment will help us realise a vision that we have held for our patients and staff since 2017. The new facility will be totally unrecognisable compared to today."
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was launched to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on the new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, with the Cambrian News regularly updating readers on the target as challenges were undertaken and money raised in a bid to make the new unit a reality. The fundraising target of £500,000 was met in just 10 months. One in two people across Wales will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime; it is a condition which sadly affects nearly all families. More than 60 people a week receive vital anti-cancer treatment at Bronglais Hospital, a total of around 300 people across the region.