Y Pengwern pub in Llan Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, has been named ninth friendliest pub in the UK.
Security experts at Get Licenced put the friendliest UK pubs list together by analysing Tripadvisor reviews and median crime scores.
The Fishers Arms in Horncliffe, Northumberland has been named the friendliest pub in the UK. It received an average Tripadvisor review score of five-out-of-five, with 66.6 per cent of those reviews referring to its friendliness and welcoming atmosphere. It has a median crime score of 409 and a friendliness score of 8.57.
Y Pengwern scored 4.5, 72.9 per cent, 631 and 6.77 respectively.
See the full ranking at https://www.get-licensed.co.uk/reports/friendliest-pubs-in-the-uk