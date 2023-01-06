YET more rain is set to fall across Wales overnight with a yellow warning issued by the Met Office.
The warning covers a swathe of west and south Wales, runs from midnight tonight until 9am on Saturday.
The Met Office says: “Rain is expected to become heavy and persistent through Friday night before clearing eastwards during Saturday morning.
“Over 6-9 hours, many places are expected to see 20-30 mm of rainfall, with around 50-60 mm falling over higher ground.”
The warning avoids coastal areas of Ceredigion, but rain is still forecast across the area, falling on already saturated ground.
The Met Office warns that there is the chance of flooding and travel disruption on Saturday morning.