Frank Cleal was just 13 when he lost his battle with a rare bone cancer in 2021.
The memory of the border’s boy with family in Eglwysfach has helped to raise £230,000 for the families of children with cancer with their campaign Be More Frank.
This year, the family are launching a huge holiday auction in honour of what would have been Frank’s 18th birthday.
Emma Cleal, Frank’s mum and founder of Be More Frank, said: “August should have been Frank’s 18th birthday.
“Nearly four years on, it’s still heartbreaking — but I wanted to turn it into something positive.
“These holidays are worth thousands, and every penny raised helps ease the pressure for families living through the unthinkable.
“When Frank was in treatment, the support we received meant we could focus on being by his side.
“That’s what we want to give to others.”
The auction features donated stays from cosy one-night retreats to luxurious week-long stays, including a Sherwood Forest lodge, a Tudor manor annexe, and a spacious Welsh hideaway with a hot tub and games room.
The money raised will support families in Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, Monmouthshire, Powys, and Ceredigion with a child undergoing cancer treatment — families who, like Frank’s, know the emotional and financial toll of childhood cancer all too well.
Be More Frank is the fastest-growing fund of the Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust.
Dr Jennifer Kelly, CEO of the Trust, said: “Frank’s legacy is extraordinary.
“Emma and Eddie’s tireless efforts have helped us reach more families and offer more support than ever before.
“We’re honoured to be part of this journey.”