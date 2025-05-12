The Murphy Project is to host its first wellbeing day on Sunday 18 May from 10-2pm at Capel Gosen, Rhydyfelin, offering free massages, manicures and wig fitting support.
The day marks the launch of the Murphy Project’s community work—supporting women and girls facing hair loss due to cancer or alopecia, and shifting the conversation towards ‘colour, confidence, and care’.
The day is the first of many for the new community interest company which received Welsh National Lottery Funding.
Businesswoman behind headwear company Eadie Chops and founder of the Murphy Project, Emma Eckersley, said: “Just because we live in a rural area doesn’t mean people should have to go without support.
“Cancer doesn’t care about postcodes—and neither do we.
“We want this day to make people feel seen, supported, and genuinely important - everyone deserves that."
The day will offer free treatments and support to anyone affected by cancer including those undergoing treatment, carers, loved ones and people coping with loss.
Emma said she hopes to offer a gentle and welcoming day for care, connection, and practical support for anyone navigating cancer.
There will be free Indian head massage, reiki, reflexology, gentle make up guidance, sound healing and yoga, temporary tattoo advice and alternatives, nutrition guidance, a wig pharmacy, drop-in support and conversation, creative activities, wellbeing packs and refreshments.