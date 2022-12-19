THREE senior leaders from Hywel Dda University Health Board have been awarded Honorary Professorships by Aberystwyth University.
Dr Helen Munro, Consultant in Community Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare at the Board; Dr Leighton Phillips, the Board’s Director of Research, Innovation and University Partnerships, and Huw Thomas, its Director of Finance collectively have decades of expertise in the health sector in the United Kingdom.
Dr Helen Munro has recently taken up a role as a Research Lead for Contraception and Reproductive Health within the health board, while Dr Leighton Phillips oversees a large department and significant portfolio of clinical trials, clinical investigation of devices and medical technologies.
Huw Thomas, originally from Pontsian near Llandysul, is currently a Trustee for the Centre for Local Economic Strategies.
Steve Moore, Chief Executive of Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “On behalf of the Board I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to Helen, Leighton and Huw on their appointment as Honorary Professors at Aberystwyth University.
“Our partnership with the university continues to go from strength to strength and we look forward to continuing our vital work together in the future.”
Professor Elizabeth Treasure, Vice Chancellor at Aberystwyth University said: “I am delighted to welcome our new Honorary Professors, who together will bring decades of experience to our research and teaching. Their expertise will further contribute to the role we have to play as a university in helping improve healthcare provision for everyone.”
The three appointments coincide with the further appointment of Murray Smith as Professor of Rural Health Economics at Aberystwyth University. Professor Smith is an expert in the use of economics and statistics to predict outcomes in health and health-related behaviours.