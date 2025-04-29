Four leading Aberystwyth University academics have been elected as Fellows of the Learned Society of Wales.
Plant genetics expert Professor Huw Jones, computer scientist Dr Changjing Shang and microbiologist Dr Arwyn Edwards have received the academic honour alongside computer scientist and the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jon Timmis.
Prof Timmis said: “It is a privilege to be joining this esteemed group which does much to celebrate the excellence of our higher education sector.
“It is wonderful to see Aberystwyth University academics represented so well this year in the Fellowship elections.”
Dr Shang said: "I’m deeply honoured to be elected a Fellow of the Learned Society of Wales.
“It’s a recognition of the work I’ve had the privilege to pursue alongside brilliant colleagues, students, and collaborators.
“I’m also very grateful to everyone who nominated and supported my election, both within the University and beyond, nationally and internationally."
Dr Edwards said: "I am delighted by the news.
“I hope to use the Fellowship to help inspire future generations of scientists from Ceredigion to achieve for the good of Wales and the world."
Professor Jones added: “It is a significant honour to join the many distinguished fellows of the Society.
“I am proud that my academic work in the fields plant functional genomics and the regulatory oversight of biotechnology has been recognised in this way.”
The Aberystwyth quartet are among 56 academics named as fellows of the Learned Society of Wales for 2025.
Society President Professor Hywel Thomas said: “We face a huge number of challenges, from climate change to political turmoil to emerging health threats. The answer to so many of these problems will be found in research and robust civic institutions. That expertise is evident in our new Fellows. I’m delighted to welcome them to the Learned Society of Wales.”