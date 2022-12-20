WELSH Water hopes to reconnect all remaining homes to a water supply overnight.
Thousands of people have been left without water since Saturday due to several burst pipes across the south of Ceredigion.
Welsh Water said in a statement this evening: “We apologise for the continued inconvenience customers in the area are experiencing due to no water or low water pressure.
“We made good progress last night and through today with finding and fixing over 100 leaks that occurred following the freeze then thaw weather conditions and have now returned supplies to around 1,500 properties.
“This includes to places like Llansteffan.
“We expect the remaining affected supplies to return overnight.”
The statement went on to warn: “We should however point out that as the levels in the system return to normal, there is the risk of air locks developing which could still cause some temporary supply interruptions.
“Our teams will work through the night and through tomorrow clearing these locks.
“We have also replenished the bottled water stations at Llandysul and Newcastle Emlyn and also distributed static water tanks at these locations.
“We have also placed bottled water and a static water tank at Fairfield car park in Cardigan.
“The tanks contain clean water however customers will have to boil the water before using for drinking purposes and also bring a suitable container to transport the water home.
“We are also continuing to produce more water at our water treatment works to increase the amount of water going into the system and also using our fleet of water tankers to put water directly into the system.
“Customers can also help by checking any taps not being used are turned off and if they do have a water supply then only use the water they need. Also for agricultural customers to check there aren’t any leaks on their external pipes.
“This will all help the system to refill.
“We would again like to apologise to customers and thank them for their continued patience.”