IT is hoped that 2025 is the year when Mid Wales Growth Deal projects finally get off the ground.
At a meeting of board on Thursday12 December, councillors from both Ceredigion and Powys county councils were given an update by growth deal chief, Carwyn Jones-Evans.
During the year, Mr Jones-Evans has been appointed to the role of “senior responsible owner” of the growth deal and reports directly to both Eifion Evans and Emma Palmer the chief executives of Ceredigion and Powys councils.
Mr Jones-Evans explained that projects had faced “challenges” in finding match funding and that the financial climate in the private and public sectors has “worsened” over the past year.
Mr Jones-Evans said: “Developing these big capital projects requires a lot of funding up front that we can’t cover from the growth deal.
“Despite the economic outlook suggesting improvement project budgets are still much higher than originally anticipated.”
He said that the growth deal team had also done a period of “internal soul searching” on how it does things.
He added that they have agreed a new framework with the Welsh Government for business cases that manages risks and issues by “phasing” the project delivery.
Mr Jones-Evans said: “I will be proposing a new rhythm for board meetings.
“Rather than meet on a quarterly basis we will be meeting bi-monthly, this is because we have a series of quick decisions that we need to make as a board on the projects coming through.”
He noted that board members have been “frustrated” at the lack of progress for a long time.
Mr Jones-Evans said: “The timetable has slipped and what we want is a better system to be able to work in partnership and that if problems arise, we know quicker and can challenge and support earlier.
“There are some projects that are on hold currently and there are question marks around them – the only thing we can say – we are seeking solutions and clarity on their position.”
“We’ve been through challenges and it’s actually looking quite positive for the next year.
Ceredigion council leader Cllr Bryan Davies (Plaid Cymru) who chaired the meeting said: “It’s been said numerous times that we’re looking forward to seeing the spades going into the ground on these projects.
“I would be happy to meet more frequently as we need to see the results and the projects coming through.”
Powys council leader Cllr James Gibson-Watt (Liberal Democrat) said: “This indicates a step change in pace.
“It has been a frustrating process the regulations that was placed around these deals proved to be problematic.
“We should be flexible about meetings.”
The report was noted by the board.
In October 2019 the UK Government announced a £55 million injection of funding, that is to be spread over 10 years.
The Welsh Government will match the £55 million.
It is thought that the deal could see investment of between £280 million and £400 million over the next 10-15 years, which could create 1,100 jobs.