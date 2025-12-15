A mid-Wales authority has issued an urgent warning for parents using baby sleep pillows.

Powys Trading Standards is calling for carers to immediately stop using baby sleep pillows following a national safety alert.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards have stated that baby sleep pillows present a serious risk of suffocation and should never be used, after baby sleep pillows were linked to child fatalities in the UK and overseas.

These products are designed to keep a baby’s head in a fixed position, which can restrict airflow and lead to overheating, injury or, in some cases, death.

Baby sleep pillows are a range of products for babies to be placed on, sometimes called comfort cushions, cuddle cushions, hug pillows, sleeping pillows or exhaust pillows.

Powys Trading Standards is urging households with a sleep pillow to:

  • Stop using baby sleep pillows immediately
  • Remove them from your baby’s sleeping environment
  • Dispose of the product safely so it cannot be reused
  • Spread the word to friends and family to prevent harm

Cllr Richard Church, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “We strongly urge parents and carers to act now.

“Baby sleep pillows are dangerous and should never be used.

“Babies should always sleep on a flat, firm surface without any pillows, cushions, or soft items.

“Please check your home and make sure these products are removed and disposed of safely.

“Sharing this message could save a life.”

Soft, squishy materials can cover a baby’s mouth and nose if they are pressed against it and could cause the baby to suffocate.

If a baby is on a soft surface their head can sink into, heat is prevented from escaping, and they can overheat, which raises the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.