Powys Trading Standards is calling for carers to immediately stop using baby sleep pillows following a national safety alert.
The Office for Product Safety and Standards have stated that baby sleep pillows present a serious risk of suffocation and should never be used, after baby sleep pillows were linked to child fatalities in the UK and overseas.
These products are designed to keep a baby’s head in a fixed position, which can restrict airflow and lead to overheating, injury or, in some cases, death.
Baby sleep pillows are a range of products for babies to be placed on, sometimes called comfort cushions, cuddle cushions, hug pillows, sleeping pillows or exhaust pillows.
Powys Trading Standards is urging households with a sleep pillow to:
- Stop using baby sleep pillows immediately
- Remove them from your baby’s sleeping environment
- Dispose of the product safely so it cannot be reused
- Spread the word to friends and family to prevent harm
Cllr Richard Church, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “We strongly urge parents and carers to act now.
“Baby sleep pillows are dangerous and should never be used.
“Babies should always sleep on a flat, firm surface without any pillows, cushions, or soft items.
“Please check your home and make sure these products are removed and disposed of safely.
“Sharing this message could save a life.”
Soft, squishy materials can cover a baby’s mouth and nose if they are pressed against it and could cause the baby to suffocate.
If a baby is on a soft surface their head can sink into, heat is prevented from escaping, and they can overheat, which raises the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.
Read the full alert here - https://www.gov.uk/product-safety-alerts-reports-recalls/product-safety-alert-baby-sleep-pillows-psa8
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.