How Ceredigion is patronising to the taxpayers of Aberystwyth
Editor: Following on from your article Dirty old town (Cambrian News, 31 August), dare we allow ourselves to hope that the town and county councillors might finally be pushed into action?
The spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council who commented on the article was patronising and seemingly delusional.
The said spokesperson, along with presumably many other officers and councillors, desperately need to extricate their heads from the sand.
If they are unable to see that our town is shabby, filthy and unattractive they should head to Specsavers asap!
As a tourist town we should be trying to attract visitors not allow them to leave disappointed and disgusted,what do they then tell their friends?
Where are Ben Lake and Elin Jones when you need them most? It’s easy to have your photo taken supporting worthy charitable causes. Is not the state and future of our town also a very worthy cause? It most certainly needs all the support it can get. Come on! Put your heads above the parapet and stand up and be counted.
Shame on you mayor Talat Chaudrhi for your lack of response.
The state of our prom is especially disappointing, whenever you walk along it and see somebody you know, conversation invariably turns to its run-down shabby state and that of Aber in general. If you are drawn into conversation with a visitor, it is horrendously embarrassing to hear their comments.
Walking through Aber one cannot fail to notice the squalor and obvious lack of flowers, unless you consider the weeds growing beside the pavements as such.Other Ceredigion towns — Aberaeron, Cardigan and Lampeter — are a pleasure to walk through and visit. The flower displays look superb and greatly brighten them up. This in turn encourages private business and property owners to produce their own floral displays, greatly adding to the pleasant ambience. Here many privately owned buildings are in dire need of a drastic clean and tidy up, surely it would set a good example if our town council could “put their own house in order,” first.
The raised brick flower beds on the prom are a travesty. The small inadequate plants growing there are unsuitable and drab and are dwarfed and choked by the weeds. If there was no intention to maintain them, why plant them in the first place? If many of us mere locals can see the sad state of our town, how is it that those in power cannot?
Please, councillors and officers of town and county councils, read the Dirty old town article, recognise the truth therein and for Heaven’s sake and Aber’s, pull your fingers out and try and remedy this very sad situation.
I B and J Thomas,
Llanilar
