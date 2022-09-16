Walking through Aber one cannot fail to notice the squalor and obvious lack of flowers, unless you consider the weeds growing beside the pavements as such.Other Ceredigion towns — Aberaeron, Cardigan and Lampeter — are a pleasure to walk through and visit. The flower displays look superb and greatly brighten them up. This in turn encourages private business and property owners to produce their own floral displays, greatly adding to the pleasant ambience. Here many privately owned buildings are in dire need of a drastic clean and tidy up, surely it would set a good example if our town council could “put their own house in order,” first.