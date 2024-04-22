NEWSREADER Huw Edwards has resigned from the BBC on 'medical advice'.
The resignation comes nine months after Mr Edwards faced allegations over explicit images.
In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: “Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC.
"After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.
"The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further.”
During his time with the BBC, Mr Edwards, who is from Llanelli and the son of Ceredigion author and language campaigner, Prof Hywel Teifi Edwards, became the most high-profile news anchor, often chosen to front coverage of major national events.
His departure comes nine months after his wife said he had been admitted to hospital with "serious mental health issues".
That followed a story in the Sun newspaper that claimed an unnamed BBC presenter paid a young person for explicit photos, beginning when they were 17.
The Metropolitan Police did not take any action against him, saying there was "no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed".