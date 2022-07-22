Iconic Tŵr y Dderi to be lit up in celebration of the National Eisteddfod

THE ICONIC Tŵr y Dderi near Betws Bledrws is to be illuminated every evening throughout the week of the National Eisteddfod.

Dunbia is sponsoring Tŵr y Dderi for the duration of Eisteddfod 2022 in Tregaron.

The tower which is situated near the village of Betws Bledrws is being lit up to celebrate the national event which is coming to town from 30 July to 6 August.

Tŵr y Dderi was built between 1821 and 1824 and funded by John Jones, squire of the Derry Ormond estate.

He contracted local builder, David Morgan, to build the 127-foot-high tower in order to employ local men and alleviate their suffering due to the recession and subsequent lack of work following the Napoleonic wars.

The switching on of the lights will take place on Friday, 29 July for the start of the Eisteddfod.

The landmark will be visible from the surrounding areas, and it will be a special sight to see the tower glowing in the distance on a summer’s evening during Eisteddfod week.

Dunbia will be sponsoring this occasion along with the NFU Cymru Tregaron and Aberaeron branches.

Dunbia is a key employer in the area with its site in Llanybydder employing over 350 permanent staff.

Alison Harvey, Agriculture Manager at Dunbia said: “Dunbia’s Llanybydder site is surrounded by livestock farmers producing some of the finest quality beef and lamb from the heart of Wales and we are proud to join in the celebrations with the local community for Eisteddfod 2022 by lighting up Tŵr y Dderi. Staff onsite are looking forward to seeing the tower which is visible from Llanybydder.”

NFU Cymru Group Secretary for Tregaron Heather Holgate said: “It is wonderful to be able to welcome the Eisteddfod here to Tregaron, albeit a few years later than planned due to the pandemic. I must thank former NFU Cymru County Chairman Aled Lewis and family for hosting the event on their farm. The Eisteddfod is such an important event for the Welsh language and for our local communities and sponsoring the lights for Tŵr y Dderi is a wonderful way for us to showcase our local area.”