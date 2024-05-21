“If you received a blood transfusion or blood product before September 1991, or received an organ transplant before 1992, and you are concerned about your risk, you can access a free and confidential home test for Hepatitis C and HIV from Public Health Wales. Click here to visit the Public Health Wales website (opens in new tab). Alternatively, if you wish to discuss this with us, you can call us (Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm, excluding bank holidays) on 0300 303 8322 and choose option 1 or email [email protected]