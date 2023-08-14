The Welsh Government is accused of facilitating the land-banking of a prime development site in Porthmadog at the expense of local firms seeking land for expansion.
The land on Penamser Industrial Estate has lain empty for nearly 10 years with local businesses barred from applying to develop the site given the Welsh government’s open agreement with Widnes-based developer Morbaine Ltd.
MS Mabon ap Gwynfor raised the matter directly with the First Minister, asking why Welsh Government entered into an exclusivity agreement with Morbaine Ltd, effectively preventing local businesses from developing the land.
Mr ap Gwynfor and local Porthmadog councillors Gwilym Jones and Nia Jeffreys want to see the Welsh government-owned site made available to local businesses in order to strengthen and develop the Porthmadog economy.
He said: “There have been plans to develop the site by various firms, but nothing has come to fruition. How many more missed opportunities will come to pass? Welsh taxpayers are ultimately footing the bill for this site lying dormant with local economic potential being stifled by government inaction. I call on the Welsh Government to abandon their open agreement with Morbaine Ltd and allow local firms to put forward realistic proposals to turn the site from open wasteland to a hub of economic activity.
“At a time when our local and national economies need strengthening, it is incomprehensible that local businesses are being shut out from expressing interest in this land. Morbaine Ltd have had 10 years to develop this land yet we have seen little return on their agreement with Welsh Government. It is high time this open agreement was nullified. Big developers with little interest in our economy should not be allowed to land-bank development sites to maximise profits at the expense of local firms.
Cllr Jeffreys said: “It is beyond belief that Welsh Government would allow land to be derelict when there is local interest to develop the land and create jobs. It makes no sense at all that public money is being spent on this site whilst the Welsh Government is standing in the way of job creation in Porthmadog. They must seriously reconsider their decision and their priorities for the sake of our local economy.”
Cllr Gwilym Jones said: “I am concerned to learn that the arrangement that the Welsh Government has with the previous owner of the land as indicated in Vaughan Gething’s letter to Mr ap Gwynfor prevents the land being sold to local businesses.
“There is a call for commercial land for development in this locality and I would hope that the BCUHB would be considering a portion of this site for a new primary care building in the town along with the few other available locations.
“If the land was in public ownership , without the complication of options to buy by the previous owner, then it would be possible to help local businesses and perhaps make room for a medical facility that would benefit the town’s people.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are actively working towards completing the sale of the land in question, which will facilitate the proposed scheme of development and associated job creation in the area.”