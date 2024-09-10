A 13-year-old Lampeter school pupil has raised over £3,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of his uncle. Ethan Rees raised the money by cycling 300 miles in 30 days. He clocked up the miles before and after school, and set up a JustGiving page for donations and the Facebook page, ‘Ethan Rees's 300 miles in 30 days’, for people to track his progress.
The Lampeter Comprehensive school pupil, who has a keen interest in sports and education, set himself the challenge to raise money for MND after losing his uncle to the disease in 2022. Since then he has tried to do his bit to help where he can.
Ethan told the ‘Cambrian News’ that he wanted to do what he could “to raise awareness and much-needed funds for MND”.
“The horrible disease unfortunately took the life of my Uncle Matthew,” he said, “and it's so important for me that MND gets the support it so needs.
Ethan completed the cycling challenge a week earlier than planned, and his efforts have raised an amazing £3,365.
Dad Mark said: “Ethan set himself a challenge and not only completed it but absolutely smashed it.
“He did this challenge in memory of my brother to raise funds to help the MNDA community and family.
“For a disease that isn't widely spoken about as much as others he has not only done his bit to raise finds but also awareness.
“This boy is only 13 but acts so much more grown up than a lot of adults I know. “I am so, so proud.
“Thank you not just for what you did but for being the best son a man could wish for. I know uncle Matthew would be looking down on with you with such pride.”
He added: “Thank you to everyone who has sponsored Ethan, and also joined him on some of his journeys too. Without you all this would have been difficult to keep him motivated to do and keep going.” Ethan’s JustGiving page can be found at https://shorturl.at/a7DA8.