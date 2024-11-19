Schools in Lampeter will receive training and support to tackle the impact of poverty on day-to-day school life and identify ways to reduce its impact on children and their families as part of a Welsh Government scheme.
Six school clusters across Wales will receive the support as part of a £85,000 funding package, including Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter.
Changes can include ensuring charity days such as the Christmas jumper day do not have financial implications for families and class discussions don’t lead to stigma, for example asking pupils where they have been on holiday after the summer break.
The Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: “Socio-economic background should never a determinant of outcomes or progress.”