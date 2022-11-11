Letter writer’s reasoning on Prince of Wales is simply ridiculous
Wednesday 16th November 2022 7:00 am
Letter to the Editor (Cambrian News )
Letter to the Editor: In reply to Ann Wilde (Letters, Cambrian News, 26 October), to compare Putin’s Russia with Gwynedd Council and to accuse it of racism is ridiculous in the extreme.
Councillors are elected democratically, are entitled to their opinions and are not imposing them on anyone, so there is nothing remotely like dictatorship going on here. And if they were to ballot council taxpayers as she suggests, there would no doubt be complaints about public money being wasted.
John Jenkins,
Aberystwyth
