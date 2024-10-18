VOTERS in Tirymynach have chosen their new county councillor.
In a hotly-contested by-election, the result was a two-horse race between the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru.
Lib Dem candidate, Gareth Lewis, came out victorious, winning 285 votes to Plaid Cymru's Jonathan Evershed's 242 votes.
The by-election was held following the sudden death of Lib Dem councillor, Paul Hinge in August this year
Gareth, who is Cllr Hinge's son-in-law, will represent the ward, which covers Bow Street, Dole, Clarach, Llangorwen and Pen-y-garn, on Ceredigion County Council.
Fellow Liberal Democrat councillor, Elizabeth Evans, who represents Aberaeron, said: "Llongyfarchiadau mawr Cyng. Gareth Lewis. Congratulations Councillor! Looking forward to working with you.
"Thank you to the residents of Tirymynach Ward (Bow Street, Dole, Clarach and Llangorwen), for the warm welcome you’ve given Gareth and our team over the last weeks.
"Paul Hinge would have been so proud that his son-in-law will now take his seat in the council chamber. Life certainly throws curve balls."
Reform UK candidate, Jack Parker, came third with 25 votes, with Conservative candidate, Ethan James Terry coming fourth with 17 votes; Labour's James Ralph Cook securing eight votes and Harry Hayfield for the Green Party receiving six votes.
Turnout was 41.6 per cent.