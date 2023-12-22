How could we leave Doctor Who off this list? After all, it’s the show’s 60th anniversary year! Filming at locations all over Wales since the show’s return in 2005, the Doctor is a frequent visitor of Wales’ coastline — but a firm favourite location of the production team is Southerndown Beach near Bridgend. Also known as Dunraven Bay, the hidden beach has featured in several episodes — but Whovians will remember it best for a heartbreaking scene featuring David Tennant and Billie Piper (we’ll say no more!)