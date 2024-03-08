The household waste site in Llanarth is earmarked to close as part of budget savings to find £100,000, a councillor has said.
Plans were signed off on 29 February by full council members as part of the county’s 2024/25 budget to explore the closure of one of Ceredigion’s four waste management sites, and reduce the opening hours at the remaining three.
Which of the sites - in Aberystwyth, Lampeter, Llanarth and Cardigan - will close was not disclosed in budget documents which went before members.
But speaking after the meeting, Aberaeron county councillor Elizabeth Evans said that the Llanarth Household Waste Recycling Centre in Rhydeinon is the one favoured for closure.
As with many other projected savings to plug an £18m gap in council finances, the closure of the waste site and reduced hours at the remaining sites will be subject to consultation.
A report into the household waste sites said that “Ceredigion’s current provision is unsustainable and unaffordable moving forward.”
The loss of a waste site is combined in the budget calculations with approved plans to limit the number of black bags collected each week from residents to just three, raising fears over an increase in fly-tipping.