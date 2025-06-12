Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron has been crowned the highest-scoring education building in the UK by the world’s leading certification system.
Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron, developed by Ceredigion County Council and Wynne Construction, received the honour after securing an outstanding rating of 93.69 per cent under the BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) 2018 Education Scheme.
The new £16.3m facility, which joined three primary schools – Ciliau Parc, Dihewyd, and Felinfach, is only the second educational project in Wales to secure the top grade.
Officially opened by First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan MS in March, the school can accommodate up to 210 students, with additional capacity for ALN, Welsh language, and pre-school provision.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Schools and Lifelong Learning, said: “Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron offers our pupils a world-class education and provides a 21st century facility, as well as facilities to support pupils with additional learning needs.
“The school is a fantastic show of collaboration across the council, contractors and the Welsh Government.
“We are very proud to receive an outstanding BREEAM accreditation which reflects our commitment in Ceredigion to sustainability.”
Wynne Construction director Richard Wynne said: “This is a hugely significant achievement by the whole team, especially given the complexities around securing such a high mark.
“To achieve an outstanding rating, schemes must score above 85 per cent, so to reach 93 per cent and be the highest-scoring education building in the UK is phenomenal.
“Without collaboration between the client, Ceredigion County Council, ourselves, and the supply chain, none of this would have been possible, and the collective parts of the scheme should be proud of the work that has gone in.”
BREEAM provides a sustainability assessment framework, measuring value in a series of categories including management, water, energy, transport, waste, pollution, health and wellbeing, and innovation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.