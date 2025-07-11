Work to restore a piece of heritage at Parc Padarn, Llanberis is complete.
The specialist project on incline A and the winding house has been ongoing for the last few months in order to preserve the historic structure, a feature of the area’s slate landscape.
This is the first stage in Gwynedd Council’s ambitious plan to improve accessibility, understanding and the appeal of the park to all visitors, alongside ongoing work to redevelop the Slate Museum as a central gateway to the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site.
The completed work includes:
• Clearing vegetation,
• Conservation work to the incline structure,
• Construction and conservation of walls,
• Conservation work on the Winding House, including re-roofing and conservation of the structures,
• Restoring the machinery,
• Preserving and reinstating the cantilever slabs.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, Leader of the council, said: "To see schemes like this in Parc Padarn coming to fruition is very encouraging, especially given the wider vision for this site.
"The incline was in poor condition, and had deteriorated significantly since 2020, so investment to restore it was essential to avoid the risk of losing it altogether. This investment ensures that Parc Padarn remains a valuable, contemporary and attractive resource for local people and visitors for many years to come".
Historically, the incline transported materials from Ffiar Injian (Mills) at Dinorwig Quarry down to the Padarn Railway and is an important part of the slate story of the area which has been recognised as a landscape of global importance, receiving World Heritage Site status from UNESCO in 2021.
Rob Chambers, conservation architect commissioned to undertake the work explained: “A careful balance has to be struck between the restoration of features and conservation to ensure original detail is not lost. Elements of the incline and structures have been conserved in their ruined state, but stabilised, in contrast roofs have been reinstated to the winding houses to protect the significant machinery they contain.
“Features such as the retaining walls, a distinctive feature of the incline, have been repaired using material from site, dressed and worked in the traditional way, contributing both to the understanding of the original and maintaining these skills for the future.”
Lord Dafydd Wigley, Chair of The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site Partnership Board added: "It's great to see all the hard work paying off, and important structures within the slate landscape being preserved to enable future generations to understand and appreciate our rich heritage.”
Further improvements are underway at Parc Padarn over the coming months including the creation of a new welcome building, remodelling of the car park, and restoration of the historic buildings of Hafod Owen and the Fire Queen Shed.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community added: "There is a lot of investment and work going on at Parc Padarn at the moment, but it is important to remember that the businesses, attractions and paths of Parc Padarn will remain open during the works, as well as the usual access to Llyn Padarn.
"I would also like to remind local visitors and those from further afield to respect Gwynedd's special landscape, including old and new structures, in order to protect the unique industrial and natural landscape for the future."
For more information visit www.parcpadarn.cymru
This work is part of the Llewyrch o'r Llechi scheme, a cultural investment programme funded by the UK Government and led by Gwynedd Council. It is part of a series of improvements resulting from the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site designation.
