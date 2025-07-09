BBC One’s Our Lives returns, showcasing extraordinary stories from Wales, including Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
It’s an important year for New Quay, home to Europe’s largest semi-resident population of bottlenose dolphins. Marine biologist Dr Sarah Perry hopes to reveal more about them using cutting edge research and dolphin poo!
Skipper Daf Lewis is looking forward to a busy season of boat tours, while local legend, Winston Evans, 85. celebrates 70 years as the owner of the world’s longest running dolphin-spotting tour company.
Dani Robertson, the UK’s first and only Dark Sky Officer, is on a mission to tackle light pollution and protect the night skies in Eryri National Park and beyond. With artificial lighting worsening each year, and 98 per cent of the UK population now living under light-polluted skies, Dani said: “Light pollution is the issue no one has heard of. It’s on par with climate change and global warming – but it’s the one we are all impacted by. We can’t lose any more darkness. We can’t afford to.
“We’ve done so much work in Eryri and Wales. We are world leaders in this, so I think we should aim big and dream big. There’s definitely potential for Cymru to become the world’s first Dark Sky Nation.
“We can all do something – even a small change can have a really big impact on light pollution. It’s really as simple as the flip of a switch.”
Every year, fans of TV’s The Prisoner descend on Portmeirion for a celebration like no other. This Our Lives documentary follows the Six Of One fan club and their annual gathering at Portmeirion - where fiction, nostalgia, and fan devotion collide in vivid style.
Fan Jools Holland reflects on the impact the series had on him, while original cast members Annette Andre and Derren Nesbitt share their memories of filming.
