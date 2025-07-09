Dani Robertson, the UK’s first and only Dark Sky Officer, is on a mission to tackle light pollution and protect the night skies in Eryri National Park and beyond. With artificial lighting worsening each year, and 98 per cent of the UK population now living under light-polluted skies, Dani said: “Light pollution is the issue no one has heard of. It’s on par with climate change and global warming – but it’s the one we are all impacted by. We can’t lose any more darkness. We can’t afford to.