A Llanbrynmair couple are raising funds to secure a permanent venue for their inclusive swim school.
SupaSplashers has been plagued by venue issues since its launch in January including last-minute cancellations to scheduling changes, and inconsistent access.
Phillip Harris was a leisure centre swimming teacher before he became frustrated with ballooning class sizes limiting his students' ability to learn.
He decided to create his own school with his wife Becky to for swimmers of all ages and abilities.
SupaSplashers offers classes for children taking their first splashes, adults taking the plunge and people with additional needs.
They have now launched a fundraising campaign to secure their own pool to ensure their 200 students can benefit from the small, accessible classes and flexible timetable they offer.
Becky said: “It’s been crazy since the beginning - we started off with 25 students and now have 200.
“Phillip didn’t feel the children in his classes were getting enough time to learn anything, so our classes are small, intimate and tailored to suit each person's needs.
“However, we’ve had bad luck with our pools.
“After parents asked us to set up a GoFundMe page, we’ve raised over £1,000 in five days.”
The £5,000 they’re aiming to raise would buy an above-ground pool to install in the new venue they’ve secured in Newtown.
This will allow them to continue their classes, which include water safety training, rookie lifeguard courses, teen aquafitness classes, and adult HIIT classes - hoping to launch classes dedicated to home-educated children once in their new venue.
Phillip said: “The response has been crazy, we feel very overwhelmed with the generosity.
“It’s hard to find a pound at the moment, and people have been so generous with their money.”
