Ffrindiau Afonydd Llanidloes Rivers’ Friends have a busy schedule of activities planned for spring and summer, including a celebration of Earth Day on 25 April at Severn Porte park in partnership with Compton’s Yard Charitable Trust (water testing kits will be on display on the day for those interested), walks and talks with The River Man, Dewi Roberts, and a closer look at our local rivers on World Rivers’ Day on 27 September which coincides with The Big River Watch organised biannually by The Rivers’ Trust.