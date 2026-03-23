Pensioners and those struggling with heating oil costs are encouraged to check their eligibility for two funds, as oil prices soar.
Eligible people are entitled to over £10,000 a year, and more if claimed as a couple, meaning that £1.6m could currently be missing from the pockets of Powys’ older residents.
“If you think you might be eligible for Pension Credit, please apply for it,” said Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys. “It’s a payment that can help to top up your income when you reach state pension age and provides a gateway to other help and support.
“How much you get will depend on the value of your state pension, other income and any savings you may have, so don’t struggle on without it.
“It could make all the difference when paying your bills and other daily living expenses.”
The Welsh government is also expanding support for those on heating oil.
Due to the conflict in the Middle East causing oil prices to rise rapidly, the Discretionary Assistance Fund (DAF) has been boosted to support those struggling with fuel costs.
The increase means up to £750 can be claimed per award, and people can claim twice in 12 months, instead of once.
Other financial support, which Pension Credit could help you qualify for includes:
- Winter Fuel Payment
- Cold Weather Payments
- A free TV licence if you are 75 or older
If you get the Guarantee Credit part of Pension Credit, it can also help you qualify for extra help with:
- Rent costs
- Paying Council Tax
- Health costs, such as dental and optical treatment, and transport to and from hospital appointments
If older residents have long-term health, disability or care needs, they may also be able to apply for Attendance Allowance, which can be used to cover the cost of personal assistance or employing someone to complete tasks for them around the home.
Those who may be eligible can claim online: https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim Or, phone: 0800 99 1234.
If you cannot hear or speak on the phone: 18001 then 0800 99 1234 through Relay UK.
- British Sign Language (BSL) video relay service if you’re on a computer: https://connect.interpreterslive.co.uk/vrs?ilc=DWP
- How to use the same service if you’re on a mobile or tablet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oELNMfAvDxw
Powys County Council’s Money Advice Team can also help with the application process over the phone or in person at one of its offices, somewhere else in your local area, or even your own home.
- Phone: 01597 826618
- E-mail: [email protected]
- Website: https://en.powys.gov.uk/moneyadvice
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