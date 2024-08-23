MS Russell George has called for plans to downgrade Llanidloes Hospital to be paused.
Hundreds attended public consultations this week with concerns about Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) plans that could downgrade Llanidloes War Memorial Hospital services.
After attending the Llanidloes meeting on 16 August, MS George said: “Not only did hundreds of residents outline their concerns about PTHB’s plans, but it was also clear from the meeting that current and former GPs and other local health professionals oppose the plans.
“I don’t believe PTHB have set out their current proposals in a meaningful way.
“The current engagement and timeframe would see changes take place from this autumn.
“Given the significant concern and public interest, I have called for PTHB to pause their current plans so a meaningful consultation can take place; PTHB can set out their wider plans, what it means for Llanidloes, and address the concerns raised.
“I have taken up my concern with the Health Minister, Mark Drakford MS, as I am concerned PTHB has not liaised with the Welsh Government on their plans.’’
The changes come in the wake of a £22.9m deficit from PTHB.
The board states the changes which include reduced opening hours are needed to maintain the quality of services “within the resources available”.
Llanidloes and Bronllys hospitals would provide care packages for patients requiring no additional treatment and are “ready to go home”, whilst Newtown and Brecon hospitals would provide rehabilitation care for patients.
Machynlleth, Welshpool, Llandrindod Wells and Ystradgynlais hospitals would continue as general wards.
This would mean some patients wouldn’t be treated at the hospitals closest to their homes.
With no general hospital in the county, residents are already forced to travel out of county for treatment. Powys County Councillor Elwyn Vaughan called PTHB to reopen closed wards in Llanidloes as a long-term solution to the £12m spent annually sending patients for care outside Powys: “The lack of carers in Powys is clear to all, that has been exacerbated since Brexit.
“Our population is also getting older, a factor which will be further exasperated in the coming years.
“It is imperative therefore that a long-term strategy is adopted.
“Why not reopen Llanidloes wards that have been closed over the years, upgrade the facilities and develop a stepping stone facility, taking patients back from the out-of-area hospitals thus nearer to families, saving millions in payments to other health authorities whilst enhancing services in our communities?”