The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have asked Powys County Council for a memorial plaque to cows.
Following reports the former Sandringham Leather Goods Factory in Llanidloes will be turned into new houses, PETA sent a letter to Powys County Council requesting a plaque to commemorate the cows that passed through the building and suffered for their skins.
PETA Vice President of Corporate Projects Yvonne Taylor said: “The skins of countless cows who were violently killed passed through this building, and PETA is calling on local officials to acknowledge this atrocity with an honorary plaque.”
A Powys County Council spokesperson said they “will consider the content of the letter from Peta when it is received and will respond back in due course”.