A licence to run a pub in Llanidloes has been approved and re-opening the premises will create five jobs in the town.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Licensing sub-committee on 26 November a trio of councillors heard arguments for and against a licence application by Tanya Burne for The Stagg Inn on Great Oak Street in Llanidloes.
The pub had closed in June 2023, and Ms Burne wants to re-open it.
Five objections against the licence had been lodged with the council, and these are down to fears over noise and anti-social issues.
Ms Burne said: “I have every intention of running the place well and being respectful to my neighbours
“I had put my phone number underneath the initial applications and none of the complainants chose to speak to me in person before putting in their objections.
“It is a difficult economic climate I’ve gone to 1am on Friday and Saturday night to give me flexibility.”
“This would be fair competitively with the other pubs (in Llanidloes).”
Her plans include hosting a children’s chess club and being a “community space.”
Objector Mike Andrews who lives next door to the Stagg Inn explained that in the past he said he had been disturbed by people in the rear garden and outside the front of the pub.
Mr Andrews said: “As a Grade II listed building there’s no way of doing any soundproofing.
“There’s a passageway leading to the rear of the buildings I’m concerned about people being there late at night.”
Committee chairman, Cllr Adrian Jones said the committee was “satisfied and will approve the application as submitted.
The licence will allow sale of alcohol from Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 11pm, with 12pm to 1am on Friday and Saturday as well as live music from 4pm to closing time.
