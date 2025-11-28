All changes have been confirmed at a new through-age service replacing the disabled adults centre in Llanidloes.
Powys County Council has announced that the changes have been confirmed for the beloved Sylfaen centre, which offered day opportunities for adults with additional needs.
Sylfaen will combine with the older adults' services at the adjacent site Maes Y Wennol to become one combined service.
Following uproar over the changes that stopped adults in supported living from accessing the services they had long used, the council has since agreed to keep the Sylfaen sensory facilities rather than move them to a section of the Maes Y Wennol site.
Councillor Pete Roberts said: "Last month I heard directly from the community and addressing their concerns about the loss of the sensory provision has been at the centre of this decision to retain part of the building rather than transfer the equipment into rooms within Maes y Wennol.”
However, parents and carers of Sylfaen service users have expressed shock at the changes.
Jeffrey Pugh, 71, who lives in supported housing, can no longer visit his friends in Sylfaen - Powys states activities similar to Sylfaen’s are now being offered at his supported housing facility.
Jacquie Pugh, Jeffrey’s step-mum, said: “I don’t think it’s sunk in that he can’t go back to Sylfaen, that he’s not going to see his friends anymore.
“He was a valued member, the staff spoke highly of him, he was a mother hen to others who attended the centre.
“They keep saying it's not about money, but it clearly is.
“Jeff contributes money to go there; he’d be willing to pay more if that’s the issue.
“It was heartbreaking when Jeff left, and they had to say goodbye.”
Though the supported living staff have offered to arrange outings for this purpose, Jacquie is sceptical: “They haven’t even got the staff to take him to his medical appointments - I do that!”
Powys’ plans to shake up services would save an estimated £277,000.
It comes as part of a sweep of changes to day service provision across the county, with the new model being described as “flexible, focused on increasing independence, resilience and community connectedness”.
By moving Sylfaen services partially to the Maes Y Wennol site, the council are able to let out the rest of the Sylfaen site, with a local community group having already expressed an interest in using the space.
However, some parents have said the council has managed the changes badly, considering the vulnerable nature of the service users.
Twenty-year-old Bradley attends Sylfaen - his mum Kathryn Pugh describes the changes as “like a bereavement for the family” of service users, arguing that they needed the space for the new families who are waiting to use the service.
Powys explained Sylfaen will keep access to the gardens, polytunnel, kitchen, bathroom and sensory areas, providing an “all-age model of support designed to provide inclusive, person-centred services that span across all age groups and level of need”.
