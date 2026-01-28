Ceredigion county councillor Gwyn Wigley Evans has announced he is to stand as a GWLAD candidate in the Senedd elections later this year.
Cllr Evans, who represents the Llanrhystud ward and is the leader of the party, says he will stand as an alternative to Plaid Cymru in the new Ceredigion-Penfro constituency.
He said: "“Based on my work as a county councillor in Ceredigion, several have asked me to stand for the Senedd because no other party is advocating what we are. GWLAD comes with new ideas, especially on the economy, small businesses, farms, retail, tourism.
"Plaid Cymru have a legacy of failure in Ceredigion, you have witnessed it, we live it. My experience of government, local and national in Europe says Wales does not need to be like this.
"The constituency's position has worsened over the last few. years. With less contribution from the Senedd there is a dire need tor a voice consistently to represent your needs.
"GWLAD stands against wind turbines and the inevitable pylons, desecrating our heritage, our lives, our homes. It is a NO. I am the only voice clearly against the industrialisation of our precious countryside.
“I'm reminded daily, seeing the wall Cofiwch Dryweryn, that this is our Tryweryn. We support sustainable energy from water and solar on buildings, but not onshore wind farms.
"I am very vocal and aggressively in support of agriculture and the countryside and would prioritise practical SFS, drop the blanket NVZ, follow the science not the politics to eradicate bovine TB and lobby hard to get rid of the disastrous inheritance tax, not just for farming.
"Due in part from lack of funding by the Senedd, the assault on outstanding country schools was unforgivable and I take pride in standing up with others to the bullying, and winning.”
