Independent candidate Aaron Carey has confirmed he will stand in the new Ceredigion–Penfro constituency at the Senedd elections this May.
Cllr Carey, who lives in South Pembrokeshire and is known locally for his community work, said the new constituency needs “a strong, independent voice that puts local priorities before party loyalty.”
“This election is about the whole of our new constituency — from North Pembrokeshire to towns and villages across Ceredigion,” said the county councillor for Pembroke Monkton & St Mary South.
“I am standing to give everyone here a voice in Cardiff Bay that is rooted in our communities, not party machines.”
He said he was standing because too many decisions affecting daily life were being taken “by party leaderships rather than by people who truly understand our area.”
“Whether it’s rural services, farming and fishing, housing for local people, the state of our roads and transport, or access to healthcare, we deserve representation that puts local needs first,” he continued
As an Independent, Cllr Carey said he would not be bound by party lines.
“I will listen first, speak plainly, and vote in the interests of the people who live and work here — not what suits a party elsewhere,” he remarked
He said the new constituency brought together communities with strong identities but shared challenges: “What unites us is a desire for decisions made closer to home, practical solutions rather than political point-scoring, and representatives who are approachable and accountable.”
Over the coming weeks, Cllr Carey said that he will be travelling across Ceredigion and Penfro to meet residents, businesses, farmers, young people and community groups.
“This campaign will be about conversation, not slogans. If people believe our area deserves an Independent voice in the Senedd, I would be honoured to have their support,” he added.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.