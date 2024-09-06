An action-packed weekend of family fun is in store at this year’s Mid Wales Autumn Fayre which will have a series of exciting new attractions.
The National and Junior Chefs of Wales, Josh Morris, a senior sous chef at Palé hall near Bala and Sam Everton, a Coleg Ceredigion lecturer and sous chef at Y Seler in Aberaeron, are two of the Welsh culinary stars lined up to cook in the live kitchen theatre in the Food Hall.
The weekend of chef and butchery demos, organised by the Culinary Association of Wales, will showcase the wide range of artisan food and drink from across Wales.
The two-day event, which is being held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells on 5 and 6 October, will for the first time have live music on the Saturday night featuring local bands New Rivals, Rock Ewes and soloist Rebecca Strickland.
There will also be affordable Grab & Go street food and a bar with a range of beer, lager and drinks over the weekend.
Live new displays will include The Welsh Axemen, Quack Pack, Thomas Chainsaw Carving, Paul Melton Hawks and mobile escape rooms from Beyond Breakout.
A new Kid's Autumn Zone will include Will's Petting Farm, pedal tractors, a face painter, pumpkin picking and painting, a graffiti artist and workshops. There’s also a new kids sports activities zone.
There will also be a wide range of arts and crafts stalls and workshops. Crafters at the fayre are happy to take commissions, so visitors can make a start on their Christmas shopping with gifts that they won’t find on the high street.
For the green fingered, a local nursery will be selling plants. Throughout the weekend, there will be entertaining displays of Welsh rural life and skills.
The Mid Wales Autumn Fayre & Truck Feast is also expecting more than 100 trucks and truckers from across Wales.
Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Mid Wales Fayres executive chairman, said: “The concept of the Mid Wales Autumn Fayre is to hold an exciting, affordable family event that extends the tourism season by attracting thousands of visitors to the region.
“We also hold the event to promote quality Welsh food and drink products, arts and crafts and the fantastic culinary and butchery skills that we have in the region and across Wales. This year’s event will be the best yet, with a series of new attractions, including live music.”