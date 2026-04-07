Young carpenters have helped transform the garden of an Aberystwyth care home by installing a wheelchair accessible planting table and garden bench.
Residents of Hafan y Waun have welcomed a newly built table and bench featuring built in planters, crafted by learners attending the alternative curriculum carpentry course at Hyfforddiant Ceredigion Training (HCT).
Over the past six weeks, the students worked closely with their training advisors and Children & Young People Skills Mentors to design and build practical pieces of garden furniture that respond to community needs, while developing valuable hands on vocational skills.
To mark the donation, Hafan y Waun residents hosted the learners for afternoon tea, where everyone joined in planting a collection of spring bulbs including daffodils, hyacinths, violas and primroses. The activity brought together generations and showcased the community spirit at the heart of the project.
“It was great to see the local youngsters who had worked hard on their Ceredigion Training courses to build an accessible potting table and bench with planters,” said Dic Evans, a resident at Hafan y Waun.
“They came to help us set them up and planted flowers with us under the supervision of their training advisor Martin and Mentor Lauren. Many plants were planted, and we look forward to seeing them grow to brighten up our summer.”
Learners involved in the project also spoke about the positive impact on their development.
Tarek Hemmings and Aled Mathews, who attend the carpentry classes at HCT, said: “We have enjoyed making the bench as a team and it has helped us with our communication skills and teamwork as a group.”
Joseph Walley added: “Building the planter benches has helped us develop our measuring and marking skills and improved our abilities using the drill.”
The accessible table will now enable a number of residents to take part in gardening on site.
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