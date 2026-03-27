A Blaenplwyf woman has spoken of her dismay at changes to parking along Marine Terrace in Aberystwyth.
The woman, who has asked not to be named, is particularly saddened to see the loss of parking spaces outside the Chinese takeaway, opposite the pier.
The parking area - which has also been used for years by many drivers as a turning point - has recently been turned into a pedestrianised area. The work has resulted in the loss of around 18 free to park short-stay spaces, which were handy for both Aberystwyth residents and commuters who live out Aberystwyth, who would use them to visit a number of local businesses.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’, the woman said: “We live out in Blaenplwyf and that 30 minute parking outside the Chinese had meant we could rush up Pier Street and do what we needed, or run down to Boots for a prescription, or have a quick walk on the beach with our dog, and when I was very lucky, a Chinese takeaway or a pizza.
“I am very unhappy with the people that have taken this decision with no idea of how people live!”
When asked why these spaces had been paved over, a spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “The reconstruction of the footways and realignment of the kerb line at this location is being undertaken in accordance with the approved Traffic Regulation Order and will allow for approximately 50m of parking adjacent to the public highway.”
Regarding the 50m of parking further down the seafront, the spokesperson added: “The new TRO continues to allow for free parking overnight between 8pm and 8am.
“Unlike the previous arrangement, spaces are not marked out so there is not a specific number of spaces as this would depend on the size of parked vehicle.
“The length of parking available is 50m and along the same length of Marine Terrace as previously, however the orientation of vehicles parking has been changed.
“The space has been repurposed to be more pedestrian friendly so that there are no longer narrow footways in this area which were difficult to negotiate by wheeled users and pushchairs.”
Ceredigion County Council’s Plaid Cymru Cabinet voted to go ahead with plans to charge £5 for parking on Aberystwyth promenade last January.
A consultation on the plan drew 106 objections with vehement opposition from residents and businesses.
A council report earlier this year said that the implementation of parking meters was expected to be in place by Christmas, but delays in delivery and installation of payment machines meant that the council had to revise those plans, hoping instead to have the charges in place by Easter.
Now Ceredigion County Council has officially made orders for changes to parking fee structures and loadings and waiting times on Victoria Terrace and Marine Terrace as well as several adjoining roads.
The news order introduced the changes as being “effective from 30 March.”
Maintenance work, including the installation of machines and signage began in January.
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