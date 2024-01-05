A local legend and engineer has received a unique send-off - becoming the first funeral cortege to cross the new Dyfi Valley bridge.
Roger Sandells was well known in his tight-knit community of Ceinws (Esgairgeiliog), Powys, and outside of it both for his engineering prowess and his incredible skills as a show gardener.
Roger had become a well-respected civil engineer and worked for Alun Griffiths Contractors, the company who are constructing the mammoth new bridge across the Dyfi river outside Machynlleth, for 24 years.
Roger had always maintained a keen interest in the building projects in his area and would regularly pop down to see the builders at work on the bridge, which is still closed to the public.
When his family lost him at age 77 on November 19 from lung cancer they were bereft but "proud" to have such an "impressive" man as a husband and father.
So when the boys working on the bridge heard of his sad passing, they came up with a plan to have his funeral cortege be the first to go over the new bridge, which is set to open to the public on 10 February.
Dawn Sandells, daughter to Roger, said: "I was overcome by the idea- we all had a very emotional reaction.
"He would've been proud of the project. He never stopped thinking about work even after he retired.
"My dad was well known, very much loved and respected- he was considered a master of his craft.
"Whilst making arrangements for the funeral we were contacted by the boys working on the bridge saying they wanted to open the bridge just for Roger.
"They all lined the bridge as we went past. It was really special and very touching, just a beautiful gesture."
People from across Wales came to the funeral held at Aberystwyth Crematorium on 1 December, including Alun Griffiths himself.
According to Dawn Alun had sent men to Roger's house after his retirement to adapt it for wheelchair use after Roger lost a leg.
Though Roger never worked on the Dyfi bridge construction, he was known for his work on the Aberdyfi seafront and the Quantum Leap sculpture in Shrewsbury which celebrates Charles Darwin. Julian Davies was a colleague and friend of Roger's for 25 years and helped come up with the idea for the moving send-off.
Julian said: "Roger had many colleagues there working on the bridge. We wanted to offer him a mark of respect, with so many local lads having trained and worked with him.
"He was a very clever, skilled, and a very good man. He was always interested in the job and I think he would've appreciated the gesture."
Roger is survived by his two children Dawn and Mark, his wife Elizabeth and one grandchild.