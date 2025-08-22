Mr Vaughan joined the Caersws Division in 2010. From his involvement with St John, he decided to train as a paramedic, qualifying in 2021. He has risen through the ranks, becoming a trainer in 2016 and Member in Charge of Caersws in 2018. His current role is Deputy County Training Manager. Matthew has a 'can do' attitude and prides himself in keeping the highest standards. He is an inspirational leader and mentor to many.