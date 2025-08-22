People from across Wales were recently rewarded for their dedication and hard work on behalf of St John Ambulance Cymru at the charity’s annual Investiture Service at Llandaff Cathedral.
The charity’s volunteers and staff received a range of awards and recognition, including being invested into the prestigious Order of St John, with appointments and promotions to the working Order of Chivalry of the British Crown approved by His Majesty the King.
30 St John People were nominated to join, or be promoted within, the Priory for Wales for demonstrating values of devotion, togetherness, faithfulness, diversity and inclusiveness, while 21 individuals received long service awards for periods ranging from 10 to 20 years.
Ten St John Ambulance Cymru Cadets received their Grand Prior Awards, following the completion of 24 subjects over three years, while there were three Super Badger Award recipients for the charity’s youngest age group (5-11), having completed 12 subjects over the same period.
Local members receiving awards included Matthew Vaughan from Caersws who admitted as a member.
Mr Vaughan joined the Caersws Division in 2010. From his involvement with St John, he decided to train as a paramedic, qualifying in 2021. He has risen through the ranks, becoming a trainer in 2016 and Member in Charge of Caersws in 2018. His current role is Deputy County Training Manager. Matthew has a 'can do' attitude and prides himself in keeping the highest standards. He is an inspirational leader and mentor to many.
Jamie Line has been an exemplary member since joining the Cardigan Division in 2016. He has made a lasting impression in his current roles of Divisional Member in Charge and County Logistics Co-ordinator. In this latter role he can be relied upon to provide well-maintained equipment in a timely manner, and he also undertakes inspections and PAT testing at no charge, saving the charity hundreds of pounds each year.
Dr Christopher Martin OBE has been a driving force behind the creation and establishment of the newly formed Dyfed St John Council. He has secured partnership funding which has significantly contributed to our green energy initiative and was instrumental in acquiring funding for two defibrillators for the county. He brings to St John the highest standards of leadership, administration and personal conduct and represents the charity with distinction.
Gwion Morgan joined St John initially as a Cadet in 2012 and went on to qualify as a paramedic. In 2022 he was appointed County Deputy Operations Manager, a role in which he excelled.
Joanne Rogers has been a dedicated volunteer since joining the organisation in 2018. In her role as County Deputy Operations Manager, Jo has shown excellence in how she manages logistics for major events and partnership working with the National Fleet Co-ordinator.
Rachel Stafford joined the Aberystwyth University LINKS Division in 2017 where she worked tirelessly to revitalise the division by providing training and mentorship to members.
Susan Ward has been a member of St John since 2022 and has made a huge contribution to community training, school engagement and outreach programmes in that time. She has trained hundreds of people in basic life support and the use of AEDs, resulting in community groups making donations in recognition of her impactful work. She received the 'Highly Commended Volunteer of the Year' award at last year's West Wales Care Awards.
Gwion Morgan from Dyfed was awarded a long service award, for 10 years, currently serving as National Paramedicine Advisor.
Snow Sabat was awarded a Super Badger award at the event.
