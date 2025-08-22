The woman who was memorialised in what became the first named public female statue in Wales is set to turn 200 next year.
To celebrate, Machynlleth Library is organising a weekend-long community festival in June in honour of Lady Mary Cornelia Vane-Tempest.
Mary married into the Vane-Tempest aristocracy in 1846, becoming the Marchioness of Londonderry - though known as ‘Mother Londonderry’ by residents for her kindness and generosity.
Living at the Plas Georgian mansion, she was known for her strong sense of duty and public service.
The significant time she spent in the town was taken up offering practical and financial support for civic and social institutions, becoming a central figure of 19th-century Machynlleth life.
Some of her achievements include the Vane Infant School, created under her patronage, as well as contributing to the Minffordd Almshouses, built in the 1870s for the elderly.
To champion the remarkable woman, who is eternalised in a brass bust which can be found on the Plas grounds, Machynlleth Library are seeking funding to put on a weekend of learning and celebration.
The team aim to create a weekend of events, including heritage walks and talks, art and music performances, children’s Victorian-themed activities, working with local businesses to create special menus and window displays throughout the town.
To do this, the library is calling on artists, businesses and collaborators to help co-create the celebration, making it “inclusive, creative and memorable”.
The team is looking for venues for workshops, music or readings, sponsors to support the creation of materials, trails and signage, and support in promoting the event.
If you would like to get involved in hosting or co-creating an event, exhibition, themed menu, window, product, or help with the research, storytelling or historical content, get in touch with Kate January-McCann at the library via email - [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.