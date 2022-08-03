Locals-only scheme to tackle crisis
Subscribe newsletter
THE MAYOR of Aberystwyth will be part of a Welsh Government commission for Welsh-speaking communities, it has been announced, as a new scheme for housing which will include plans to allow properties to be marketed locally only for a set period is unveiled.
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, announced a new Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities, Comisiwn Cymunedau Cymraeg, which will bring together experts to make policy recommendations to protect and strengthen Cymraeg as a community language, as well
Welsh Government’s plans to safeguard communities where Welsh is the main language and where there are large numbers of second homes while at the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron.
The Welsh Language Community Housing Plan will include a voluntary ‘fair chance scheme’, to help sellers make decisions about how they sell property, by allowing properties to be marketed locally only, for a fixed period.
The Welsh Government said it will also work with organisations such as estate agents to address the housing needs of those communities, with the plan including support for social enterprises and community housing co-operatives, as well as steps to protect Welsh place names.
Dr Simon Brooks, who previously published ‘Second homes: developing new policies in Wales’ for the Welsh Government, will chair the Commission, which will also feature current Aberystwyth mayor Talat Chaudhri.
As part of the Programme for Government and Co-operation Agreement commitments to tackle the negative impact second homes and a lack of affordable housing can have, the Welsh Government has already extended the discretionary powers for local authorities to increase council tax on second and long-term empty homes by up to 300 per cent.
Last month, the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru announced further plans for new planning laws, a licensing scheme for visitor accommodation and proposals to change land transaction tax in areas with large numbers of second homes.
Mr Miles said: “For the Welsh language to thrive, we need sustainable communities and good job opportunities in the areas where it is widely spoken.
“Through our Welsh Language Communities Housing Plan, and the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities, we and our partners will work together with communities where Welsh is the main language and help them develop plans which protect their identity and our language.
“This isn’t about imposing solutions, so everything we do will be in line with local communities’ aspirations.”
“The Commission will help us develop future policies to sustain the language in those communities traditionally considered its heartlands. This isn’t about setting up a new body, it’s a group of experts in a range of fields who will give us a completely candid view about how the economy, policy decisions and demographics are affecting the Welsh language.
“I’ve said many times that the Cymraeg belongs to us all, as does the responsibility for its future.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |