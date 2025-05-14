Children’s playgrounds and play spaces across Wales are to be improved so youngsters have better opportunities to play within their local communities.
The Welsh Government is providing an extra £5m to local authorities to purchase items to improve the quality of play spaces, refurbish playgrounds and support the creation of inclusive and accessible play spaces.
Playing positively impacts children and families and is vital in a child’s development, helping them to build their confidence, resilience and self-esteem.
When considering their proposals, local authorities are being asked to gather the views of people including children and their families on play provision in their area; consider play opportunities that are inclusive and encourage all children to play and meet together, and improve access and safety.