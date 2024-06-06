A Machynlleth man has completed an epic around-the-world voyage cycling 20,000 miles on an e-Bike.
Nick Sanders MBE arrived in London on 29 May after cycling an average of 100 miles a day for 229 days, crossing four continents and 16 time zones.
Nick, 65, originally set the Guinness World Record for the fastest round-the-world attempt on a bicycle in 1984.
This year he completed the challenge on a Yamaha Wabash RT e-Bike, setting off in September 2023 for the challenge.
Nick, who runs an expedition centre in Machynlleth, said: “The first time I ever rode around the world was with pedal power, so it is nice to have come full circle over the last 40 years.
“I have worked with Yamaha for a long time now, so when they brought out their range of e-Bikes and we discussed the option of taking on a Round the World challenge on the Wabash RT, I was very excited!”
He began in Amsterdam, cycling through Europe to Athens, through to Israel, and Dubai.
It then took him 40 days to cross India from Mumbai to New Delhi, up to Nepal and the Himalayas reaching 16,000 feet, and then down through Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia.
He then crossed all of Australia from Darwin to Melbourne to Sydney before cycling across the US from LA to New York.
He completed his trip cycling from Spain to Amsterdam where it all started.
Eight months later he crossed Westminster Bridge on his home voyage.
Nick said: "Riding around the world is what I do, that's my 11th circumnavigation of the globe and people often ask how I do it.
“The reality is, it's not too difficult, you get on your bike and every day you keep going - eventually you end up at the beginning again!
“It's that simple.
“There is no tougher test than a trip around the world and the Wabash RT performed excellently, it must be one of the world's strongest gravel bikes after that 20,000-mile ride!
“Thank you to Yamaha for their support, I look forward to the next challenge!"