Machylleth hosted a Wikipedia edit-a-thon last week to raise awareness of Welsh female artists and activists.
On 7 March, the day before International Women’s Day, eight volunteer editors met to spend the evening editing the internet's biggest free encyclopedia - Wikipedia.
They added pages for Welsh illustrator Margaret Jones, painter Meinir Mathias and anti-apartheid writer and activist Louise Asmal, editing 13 other articles to tip the scales for unmentioned female artists and activists online.
The group added 4,700 words to Wikipedia, expanding the information in both English and Welsh, in what was the fifth event in the edit-a-thon series which started in 2016.
Artist and workshop leader Nicky Arscott, who hosted the event with Elin Crowley as part of Ennyn CIC, said: "The Edit-a-thon was an opportunity to redress the balance of women’s representation on Wikipedia, which is the fifth most visited website in the world.
“It is a free encyclopedia that can be edited by anyone - one of the largest collaborative projects in history.
“Eighty per cent of Wiki editors are men so it was nice to shift the balance very slightly for an evening!
“We are grateful for the ongoing support of the National Library of Wales and their resident Wikimedians."
The group joined other edit-a-thons around the world as part of the Art+Feminism network work, including those in Ghana, Brazil, the USA, Armenia and India, amassing over one million words on Wikipedia and 15 million article views.
An Art+Feminism spokesperson said: "As part of the international movement that is Art+Feminism, we are not only editing pages.
“We are shaping an internet that reflects diverse global histories of art-making, where communities who have most often been written out of history feel welcome and empowered to participate in writing (and righting) our stories."