Cuban artist, Raul Speek, shares his work in ‘The Welsh Being’ at Cardigan’s Canfas Gallery.
The exhibition opened on 3 May and runs until 28 June.
Raul took part in a BBC Arena documentary in Havana on young artists and writers from the area.
As a result, Raul moved to London in 1991 and opened a studio in Spitalfields Market.
Raul moved to Pembrokeshire in 1995 where he and his wife Heather opened the Raul Speek Gallery in Solva.
His exhibition at Canfas takes a contemporary look at the significance of black within Welsh culture, heritage and customs.
"Because I am from the Caribbean where life revolves around primary bright colours I became fascinated by the Welsh use of black in their culture," said Raul.