Machynlleth Town Council are set to pay a hefty sum to replace unfit defibrillator boxes.

Public Access Defibrillators (PADs) scattered across the town can double or triple someone's chance of surviving a cardiac arrest, but what would happen if the defibrillator was faulty?

This was the scenario put to councillors at June’s council meeting.

Two of Machynlleth's current 'inappropriate' white defibrillator cabinets, one with a mouldy defibrillator box ( Save a Life Cymru )

During a defibrillator audit, some of Machynlleth’s four defibrillator cabinets weren’t up to scratch, and they’re not alone.

NHS defibrillator support officer Tomos Hughes found others with low or no battery, mouldy, crystallised or corroded wiring due to the cold and damp Welsh weather.

Tomos said: “Cold conditions will affect the defibrillator, after several cold nights a week a defibrillator’s battery will reduce to 90 per cent.

“We have to consider as NHS and council members that if an incident occurs and a defibrillator fails, who is responsible for the defibrillators?

“Up until now we’ve survived, but I don’t want to say something could happen tomorrow morning or in the weeks to come.”

(left) an example of expired defibrillator pads and corroded wiring after being left in an inappropriate cabinet, (right) an example of a bright yellow approved cabinet with mains wiring and built-in heating ( Save a Life Cymru )

In a warm environment, a defibrillator battery will last up to five years, but in cold conditions, it will last up to two years.

Some of Machynlleth’s cabinets are white with unclear labelling, making them harder to spot, especially for those unfamiliar with the area.

According to Safe a Life Cymru, many community defibrillators aren’t used as emergency services don’t know where they are.

To keep Machynlleth’s cabinets on the national PAD database, The Circuit, they have to be kept to a high standard.

Mr Hughes’ job is to check each one after use and maintain them, with 900 due for maintenance this summer across Wales.

The current defibrillator box outside the Spar in Machynlleth is hard to spot (white, on the wall to the right) ( Save a Life Cymru )

Machynlleth’s cabinets are to be replaced with mains powered heated ones, costing roughly £400 per cabinet, but with no funding available to support replacing them.

The current boxes are located next to the Spar, town clock, outside Y Plas and next to Hennigan’s fish and chip shop.