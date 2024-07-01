Machynlleth’s town council has given its ‘strong’ support for the long-awaited plans to build a new school complex.
If approved, the development will demolish the Ysgol Bro Hyddgen High School to make way for an expanded 540-student joint primary and secondary school and a new 72-place nursery.
The £49m plans were submitted in May for approval by planning inspectors.
In June’s full council meeting, councillors unanimously agreed to put their support behind the application.
Cllr Anne MacGarry said at the meeting: “The plans all look really good - one thing that worries me is the ‘uncontrolled’ road crossing to the school from the leisure centre.
“I propose we lobby that it must be a proper lighted crossing because there will be small children crossing the road.
“[I propose we write] in strong support for the application with this caveat, and hope they get on with it as fast as possible.”
There have been many delays to the plans which first began development by the county council in 2017 including the original contractor collapsing and plans going over budget.
The new plans include new outdoor spaces, sixth-form education, a community room, an additional learning needs centre, wellbeing areas, a 3G pitch, a new entrance and car parking.