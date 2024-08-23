Machynlleth’s maker’s space is aiming to hire a team and needs your help.
Machspace is a pay-what-you-want members' shared workshop and equipment space.
The Community Interest Company opened on Penrallt Street in last October and has “grown faster than ever imagined”, looking to level up again by hiring paid staff.
It has gained 97 members as well as woodworking tools, a 3D printer, sewing equipment and more.
The volunteer team is now calling for community opinions to grow further with funding. Director and co-founder Cassian Lodge said: “We’ve grown faster than we ever imagined, and we’re excited about what’s next.
“Our dream is to expand into a bigger space with rooms for different activities and staff to provide a consistent, reliable service.
“We started Machspace because our experiences of other maker spaces have been so positive, and we felt it would be a great fit for Machynlleth.
“The enthusiasm from our members has been incredible – it shows just how important spaces like this are.
“I feel really proud that we are a safe space for people from all backgrounds to spend time together making and mending things."