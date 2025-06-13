Machynlleth’s new cultural space for young people is one of nine Powys organisations to win social development funding.
Sploj in Machynlleth is a new creative space led by young people which has secured funding from Powys’ Social Value Forum Development Fund.
Other initiatives to win the funding, aiming to improve wellbeing and support initiatives rooted in creativity, connection and care, include early mental health interventions for 16-25-year-olds in Welshpool and weekly art workshops for home-educated young people in Llanfyllin.
Will Tremlett, co-founder of Sploj, explained the funding will be used to employ a coordinator for the space and host regular facilitation sessions with young residents: “The project's aim is to be a vibrant cultural hub, with a focus on putting young adults aged 18-25 in leadership roles.
“Film screenings, radio, live music, an artist-run gallery and a poetry group are just a few of the initial offerings.
“Sploj is for everyone, but we’re putting young adults in leadership roles to develop high-quality opportunities and experiences for young people in Mid Wales.”
Other organisations that gained the funding include Cultivate (Cwm Harry) Cyfyngedig in Newtown for wellbeing sessions for children and families on cooking, growing, creative play and life skills, Aberhafesp Community Association for mobility and wellbeing sessions.
The Social Value Coordination group, involving the 13 Powys areas, council, health board, citizens, carers, mental health, and young people representatives, identified the priorities for the funding.
Facilitated by PAVO (Powys Association for Voluntary Organisations), CEO Clair Swales said: “The fund was extremely competitive this year, with almost £1.8 million requested and just £290,000 available.
“Each successful project stood out for its alignment with the Powys Health and Care Strategy and its potential to address clear service gaps.
“I’m excited to see the positive difference these projects will make to people’s lives across Powys.”
