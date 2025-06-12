Busnes Bwyd (Food Business) airs this month, in which six Welsh food producers compete for £5,000 to take their ventures to the next level.
The winner gains expert mentorship from judges and ‘business gurus’ Marian Evans and Prof Dylan Jones-Evans.
Sam Robinson from Machynlleth competes with his cider business, Seidr Tydecho.
Sam said: “We went on the show to share the Seidir Tydecho story and broaden the interest in what we’re doing.
“More than that, we wanted to take the opportunity to encourage excitement about cider.
“We want to be part of growing a cider culture in Wales, like in the Basque Country, where quality natural cider is never far from hand, orchards are valued and cared for, and cider brings people together.”
He makes ciders made from fruit grown in Dyfi Valley orchards using wild yeast and local honey, and he dreams of opening a Welsh cider taproom: “We have a unique product - not many people produce fine ciders in Wales, and most certainly no one is producing the kind of sparkling cider that we are.”
The judges seemed impressed by Sam’s product storytelling - named after Saint Tydecho, whose parish in Dinas Mawddwy his main orchard sits next to, commenting that, “he needs advice, but there’s no doubt he has talent”.
Sam has so far made it through to the third episode after competing in various tasks, including blind taste testing their products, and collaboratively cooking a 10-person meal using Welsh-only ingredients.
The other contestants include a preserves maker from Pwllelli - Fferm Ty Cynan, a coffee producer from Port Talbot - Portablo Coffi, a butcher from Carmarthen - Albert Rees, a baker from Porth - Rhianwen’s Bakes, and a cake-maker from Rhuthun - Welsh Whisk.
The show airs weekly - Wednesdays at 9pm.
